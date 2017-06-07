Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Search in posts
Search in pages
articles
Filter by Categories
Politics
Criticism
Examined Life
General
Letter
Essays
Dialogue
Remarks
Survey
Further Materials
Dictionary
Correspondence
Literature
Reviews
Slush Pile
Reading Room
Advice

The Latest

Negative Monuments

Faces in the Crowd

Back to the Noise

From Water into Air

The Classics

Hell

Love in the Age of the Pickup Artist

Death Is Not the End

Most Popular

Against Advice

It’s All Over

Wanting Bad Things

On Being an Arsehole

A magazine of the examined life

Issue 22
What are nation-states for?

It Was More Than a Notion

Issue 22, Summer 2020
On Birthrights

What came about through the workings of power politics will almost certainly end, if it ever does end, through the workings of power politics. The question for politically engaged intellectuals is what to make of that fact.

Jonny Thakkar
It Was More Than a Notion

Albert Cleage spent his life juggling the endless search for an earthly heaven with Lorde’s directive to always take care of ourselves together. He never stopped asking two questions: What is the point of black survival if not to aim for the highest good? Why aim high if you can barely survive?

Aaron Robertson
Between Us

Artists can offer us fantastic symmetries of tamed discord, but these remain silent, beautiful objects unless we put into practice their wisdom—the wisdom we gain these days from the practice of social distance. What will we take with us when we return to the world of people?

Corina Stan
 

Negative Monuments

They blew up the mausoleum—or tried to—during a live broadcast on Bulgarian national television on August 21, 1999. It was a hot and cloudless day […]
Read More
 

It Was More Than a Notion

Despite the worry that sometimes flares in my body, I…

 

The Drama of the Commons

If history has one clear lesson to offer, it is…

 

Illness as Fantasy

Sontag’s ethic is one of truth: we are to see…

 

Returning to Nowhere

The passport, certainly, cannot settle the seemingly simple question: Where…

Further Materials

Intellectuals in Crisis

Dialogue

Mistakes We’ve Made

Slush Pile

The Life of the Mind

 

Faces in the Crowd

While Sarah concludes that she enjoys reading in the company…

 

From Water into Air

What do we lose, exactly, when we are forced off…

 

Between Us

Artists can offer us fantastic symmetries of tamed discord, but…

 

Returning to Nowhere

The passport, certainly, cannot settle the seemingly simple question: Where…

 

How to Politicize the Classroom

My students are not detached—not from their feelings, not from…

 

Public Affairs

My deepest embarrassment about the whole subway-coffeeshop fantasy stems from…

 

Back to the Noise

In Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing (1989), Mookie, the…

 

Illness as Fantasy

Sontag’s ethic is one of truth: we are to see…

 

Guest House for Young Widows

Moaveni questions the very idea of “radicalization,” putting the term…

 

The Toys of Princes

The girl so perfect she must be violated is Serena…

 

Waiting for Fascism

In his first novel, The Spider’s Web, the Austrian writer…

 

Two Rooms

This is the first column in the second round of Reading…

Get The Point newsletter delivered right to your inbox.

Find out about our upcoming events, latest articles and issue releases.